Lovesac (LOVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lovesac to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LOVE opened at $36.05 on Monday. Lovesac has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $46.79.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lovesac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sac Acquisition Llc sold 1,457,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $50,100,426.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Satori Capital, Llc sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $18,909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lovesac stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 147.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Lovesac worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

