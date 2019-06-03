Louisiana-Pacific Co. (LPX) Director Gary Cook Sells 654 Shares

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Director Gary Cook sold 654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $14,832.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,030.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Gary Cook sold 4,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $99,040.00.

Shares of LPX stock opened at $22.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $582.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.49 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,122.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,268,318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,238 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.68.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

