Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Volume Hits $36,706.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $6.44 million and approximately $36,706.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001873 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,524.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.03068785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.05002112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.83 or 0.01316005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01097575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00111123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.70 or 0.01020287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00336691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019803 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 40,592,549 coins and its circulating supply is 40,450,664 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.