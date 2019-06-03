LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings (NASDAQ:RAMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, First Analysis raised LiveRamp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

RAMP traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.03. 32,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,201. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 14,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $872,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,174,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,764 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

