LiqTech International (LIQT) Stock Price Up 7.4%

LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) shares rose 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 583,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 180,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

LIQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial goods maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in LiqTech International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,009 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,417,910 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 147,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $3,845,000.

LiqTech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

