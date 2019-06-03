Lincoln National Co. (LNC) Stake Raised by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,845.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lincoln National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 89.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

In other news, EVP Jamie Ohl sold 7,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $448,127.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 11,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $755,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $71.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.93.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

