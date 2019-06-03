Lido Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 733.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $713,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 280 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $29,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,456. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.42.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $114.18 on Monday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $90.53 and a 1 year high of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.95). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.58%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

