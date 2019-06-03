Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 46.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.49, for a total value of $27,223.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,609.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.60, for a total value of $1,311,370.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,687 shares of company stock valued at $39,310,049 over the last 90 days. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $244.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.13.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Lido Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/lido-advisors-llc-buys-new-stake-in-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.