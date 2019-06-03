Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Equiniti Group (EQN)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Equiniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Equiniti Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a conviction-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equiniti Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 292.40 ($3.82).

LON EQN opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $788.78 million and a PE ratio of 46.81. Equiniti Group has a one year low of GBX 169 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 3.49 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Equiniti Group’s previous dividend of $1.83. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Equiniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

About Equiniti Group

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in four segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, proxy solicitation, and investor analytic services; and employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services, as well as bereavement services.

