Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA) Position Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 131.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the first quarter worth about $204,000. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 30.8% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 127,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 599,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,078,000 after buying an additional 65,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $36.02 on Monday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard N. Baer sold 19,988 shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $829,701.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

