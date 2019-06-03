Lantheus (LNTH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantheus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $23.99 on Thursday. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Lantheus had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 59.57%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,873.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Frederick Robertson sold 3,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $89,531.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,521.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,362 shares of company stock worth $3,290,120 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.