KUN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,966.00 (KUN)

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One KUN token can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00061744 BTC on popular exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $10,484.00 and approximately $2,966.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00377325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.13 or 0.02724336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000433 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00155316 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004292 BTC.

KUN Token Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000 tokens. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange

KUN Token Trading

KUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

