Kimball Electronics Inc (KE) Holdings Reduced by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KE. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 376.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,645. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $362.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KE shares. TheStreet upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

