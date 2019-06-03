Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised Keysight Technologies to a “top pick” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $75.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $52.67 and a one year high of $93.77.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 4,775 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $408,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

