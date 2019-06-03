Keybank National Association OH Takes $236,000 Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 426,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,628,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $336,760.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,698.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 7,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $726,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,156 shares of company stock worth $5,041,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $648.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.32.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

