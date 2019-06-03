Keybank National Association OH Invests $296,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $65.15 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $72.97.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

