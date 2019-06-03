Kenneth L. Londoner Buys 4,400 Shares of BioSig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Stock

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) CEO Kenneth L. Londoner purchased 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioSig Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $9.97.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that BioSig Technologies Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSGM shares. Laidlaw set a $11.00 price target on shares of BioSig Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioSig Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSGM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 212.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in BioSig Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioSig Technologies by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

