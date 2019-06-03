Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,515,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,479,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $98,655,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 119,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $108.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.66%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $66,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $949,696.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $1,449,424.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 802,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,736,492.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,913,427 over the last 90 days. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.27 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.93.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

