Kaleido Biosciences Inc (KLDO) Receives $17.70 Average PT from Analysts

Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,655. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.89). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $165,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

