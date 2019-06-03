JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in AGCO Co. (AGCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 303,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $21,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in AGCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in AGCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in AGCO by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGCO to $76.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $66.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.89. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

In other news, Chairman Martin Richenhagen sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $7,159,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $1,821,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,254.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,780 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/jpmorgan-chase-co-trims-position-in-agco-co-agco.html.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.