JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 209,142 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,322,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 209,142 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,993,000. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,818,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,315,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after buying an additional 734,073 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,752,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,858,000 after buying an additional 462,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,799,000 after buying an additional 309,427 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $19.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $925.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 12.89%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Terracciano sold 2,323 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $39,119.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

