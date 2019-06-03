JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Veeva Systems (VEEV) Price Target to $150.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $154.29 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $73.47 and a 1 year high of $156.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $1,387,560.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 48,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.91, for a total transaction of $5,554,821.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,628,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,851 shares of company stock worth $14,478,546 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ffcm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 508.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

