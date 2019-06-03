JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 378,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 191,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 20,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $2,210,913.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $12,312,962.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 18,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,008,571.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,386 shares in the company, valued at $28,465,019.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,573 shares of company stock worth $17,293,454 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.85.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.83 on Monday, hitting $106.79. 254,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,175,081. The stock has a market cap of $343.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $29.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 24.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/jpmorgan-chase-co-jpm-shares-sold-by-securian-asset-management-inc.html.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.