JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $22.62 Million Stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 90.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,951,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928,498 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $22,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZZ. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cosan by 912.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 153,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cosan in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZZ stock opened at $12.63 on Monday. Cosan Ltd has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cosan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cosan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

