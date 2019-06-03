JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Sanofi (SAN) a €81.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.53 ($99.46).

SAN traded up €0.97 ($1.13) during trading on Monday, reaching €73.21 ($85.13). 956,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

