Joseph Doody Acquires 5,000 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Director Joseph Doody bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,684 shares in the company, valued at $624,070. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Virtusa stock traded down $1.13 on Monday, reaching $41.27. 234,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,314. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $327.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/joseph-doody-acquires-5000-shares-of-virtusa-co-vrtu-stock.html.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.