Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Increased by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.8% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $131.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $118.62 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $20.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

