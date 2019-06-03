Jochen Zeitz Sells 2,227 Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG) Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Director Jochen Zeitz sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $73,602.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Harley-Davidson Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/jochen-zeitz-sells-2227-shares-of-harley-davidson-inc-hog-stock.html.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.