Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (HCHMY)

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCHMY opened at $51.56 on Monday. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

