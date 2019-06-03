Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Coca Cola HBC (CCH)

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCH. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,978 ($38.91).

LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,819 ($36.84) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coca Cola HBC has a 1 year low of GBX 2,224 ($29.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,896 ($37.84).

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 3,550 shares of Coca Cola HBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($34.03), for a total transaction of £92,442 ($120,791.85). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 930 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,420.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC in the 1st quarter worth about $4,473,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Coca Cola HBC in the 1st quarter worth about $996,000.

Coca Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

