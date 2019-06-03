Jefferies Financial Group Increases VMware (VMW) Price Target to $213.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $203.00 to $213.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $192.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.50.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 48,630 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $8,911,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,199 shares in the company, valued at $35,037,216.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 308,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,342,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 294,810 shares of company stock valued at $54,382,319. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in VMware by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,387,621 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $684,732,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,433,549 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $333,713,000 after purchasing an additional 45,534 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in VMware by 441.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,203,110 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $397,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,348 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in VMware by 3.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 13.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,913 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $201,154,000 after purchasing an additional 133,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

