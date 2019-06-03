Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vuzix Corp (VUZI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 28.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vuzix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,052,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 32.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 471,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vuzix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $2.08 on Monday. Vuzix Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 288.62% and a negative return on equity of 68.94%. Research analysts predict that Vuzix Corp will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VUZI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Vuzix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stake in Vuzix Corp (VUZI)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/janney-montgomery-scott-llc-trims-stake-in-vuzix-corp-vuzi.html.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.