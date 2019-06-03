Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 42,402 Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (STM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 80.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,169 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 42,402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 3.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $15.04 on Monday. STMicroelectronics NV has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

