iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU) Stake Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 206.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $147.17 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.24 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

