iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0747 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.93. 130,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,247. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $24.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/ishares-ibonds-dec-2027-term-corporate-etf-ibds-announces-monthly-dividend-of-0-07.html.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.