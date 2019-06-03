iShares Gold Trust (IAU) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $12.51 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

