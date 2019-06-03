iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.87. 666,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,828. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $55.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/ishares-broad-usd-investment-grade-corporate-bond-etf-usig-declares-dividend-increase-0-17-per-share.html.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.