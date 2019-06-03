iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.87. 666,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,828. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $55.93.
