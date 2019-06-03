Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Shares Bought by Global Financial Private Capital LLC

Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $173.69 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $191.32.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

