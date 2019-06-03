Intrust Bank NA Sells 411 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Opus Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,485,000 after purchasing an additional 811,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $81.51. 18,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,573. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

