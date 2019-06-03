Intrust Bank NA Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,992,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 41,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.83. 232,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $134.38 and a twelve month high of $197.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.87 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $5,506,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,784.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.34, for a total transaction of $1,291,755.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,560,688.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,590 shares of company stock valued at $26,231,131. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/intrust-bank-na-raises-position-in-edwards-lifesciences-corp-ew.html.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.