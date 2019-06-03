Intrust Bank NA Cuts Stake in Orange SA (ORAN)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Orange were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Orange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Orange by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Orange by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orange stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.39. Orange SA has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $17.55.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.4471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.34. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Orange’s payout ratio is 89.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Orange from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

