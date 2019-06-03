Intrexon (XON) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

XON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intrexon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intrexon in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Intrexon stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. Intrexon has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $773.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intrexon (NASDAQ:XON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Intrexon had a negative net margin of 363.14% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrexon will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randal J. Kirk acquired 330,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,568,355.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 41,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $27,924.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,715,593 shares of company stock worth $12,208,403 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.20% of the company’s stock.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms.

