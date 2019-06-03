International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.13.

IFF opened at $135.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.74. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 46.50%.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

