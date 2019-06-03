Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (ICPT) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Shapiro sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $64,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,415.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total value of $233,273.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,199.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,733 shares of company stock valued at $660,470. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ICPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush set a $251.00 price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

ICPT stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $133.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.46). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 162.49% and a negative return on equity of 617.23%. The company had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

