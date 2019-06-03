Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.47). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($2.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. Intellia Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.57. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

In other news, EVP Andrew Schiermeier purchased 7,500 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Corp bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

