Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) CFO Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $114,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 342,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.35. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. On average, analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 44.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,501,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,702,000 after buying an additional 773,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 33.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. SEI Investments Co increased its holdings in NMI by 308.5% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 28,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 153.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 329,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NMI by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,509,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,791,000 after buying an additional 48,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NMIH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of NMI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: NMI Holdings Inc (NMIH) CFO Sells 4,092 Shares of Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/insider-selling-nmi-holdings-inc-nmih-cfo-sells-4092-shares-of-stock.html.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.