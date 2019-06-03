Insider Selling: Ballard Power Systems (BLD) Senior Officer Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$11,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,750.

Jay Francis Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Jay Francis Murray sold 3,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$16,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jay Francis Murray sold 1,281 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$6,635.58.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Jay Francis Murray sold 3,000 shares of Ballard Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$12,930.00.

Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$49.61 and a 52-week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$37.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.81 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

