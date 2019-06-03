Insider Buying: Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) President Buys 1,500 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) President Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,500 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $24,030.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 525,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,417,949.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Pamela Mccormack also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Pamela Mccormack acquired 1,600 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $25,648.00.
NYSE:LADR traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 664,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,574. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 106.07, a quick ratio of 106.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $18.82.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.74%.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.