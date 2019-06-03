Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) insider Stephen M. Kreitzer bought 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $42,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OTCMKTS CHCR opened at $0.08 on Monday. Advanzeon Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Buying: Advanzeon Solutions Inc (CHCR) Insider Acquires 61,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/03/insider-buying-advanzeon-solutions-inc-chcr-insider-acquires-61000-shares-of-stock.html.

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

