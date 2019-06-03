Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.62 target price for the company. Maxim Group set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO opened at $2.39 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $275.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 295.24% and a negative return on equity of 97.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $331,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,411,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,592.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 184,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 36,025 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

